    Bangladesh reports 139 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,034,141 as the death toll hits 29,413

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 139 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,141.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,413 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 3,134 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.44 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 97 infections.

    Another 444 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,977,916.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.24 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 627.47 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.57 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

