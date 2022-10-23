Bangladesh reports 139 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 139 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,141.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,413 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 3,134 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.44 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 97 infections.