Bangladesh reports 367 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 367 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,030,090.

The death toll from the disease rose by three to 29,384 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 3,994 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.19 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 281 infections.

Another 644 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,970,639.