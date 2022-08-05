    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 253 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,006,899 as the death toll rises to 29,302

    News Desk
    Published : 5 August 2022, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 10:59 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 253 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,006,899.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by two in 24 hours to 29,302, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 5,002 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.06 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 146 infections.

    Another 933 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,946,762.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 582.03 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

