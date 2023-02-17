Bangladesh reports 8 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,738.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 1,201 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0..67 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with seven infections.