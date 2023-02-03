Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,588.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,443 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 1,332 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.75 percent. Dhaka logged all ten cases.