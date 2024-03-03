Books worth Tk 600m sold in Amar Ekushey Fair

Publishers have sold books worth Tk 600 million in this year’s Amar Ekushey Book Fair, up from Tk 470 million last year.

The fair’s organising committee formed by the Bangla Academy also said in the closing ceremony on Saturday that the number of new books increased to 3,751 from 3,730.

"We’ve faced some complications while the media reports also revealed some. We’ll try to overcome this year’s shortcomings next year,” Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda said.