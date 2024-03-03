    বাংলা

    Books worth Tk 600m sold in Amar Ekushey Fair

    The publishers have brought 3,751 new books this year

    Pavel Rahmanbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 08:24 PM
    Publishers have sold books worth Tk 600 million in this year’s Amar Ekushey Book Fair, up from Tk 470 million last year.

    The fair’s organising committee formed by the Bangla Academy also said in the closing ceremony on Saturday that the number of new books increased to 3,751 from 3,730.

    "We’ve faced some complications while the media reports also revealed some. We’ll try to overcome this year’s shortcomings next year,” Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda said.

    The guests present at the closing event also discussed possibilities of the fair being moved from the academy premises and the Suhrawardy Udyan.

    Nurul Huda said he talked to the new State Minister for Cultural Affairs Nahid Izhar Khan about the issue.

    Izhar, for whom it was the first programme after taking oath on Friday, said at the programme that she will try her level best to keep the fair’s venue unchanged.

