    Bangladesh reports 31 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,187 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,440

    Malay Kumar
    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2023, 10:48 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 31 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,187.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 4,189 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.74 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 27 infections.

    Another 107 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,988,030.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.59 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 661.24 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.69 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    News Desk
