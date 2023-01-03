Bangladesh reports 31 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 31 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,187.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 4,189 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.74 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 27 infections.