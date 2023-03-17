    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,959 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2023, 12:20 PM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 12:20 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,959.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 1,986 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.31 percent.

    Dhaka with three infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another nine people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,711.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 676.60 million people were infected by the coronavirus and 6.88 million died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University collected on Mar 10.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

