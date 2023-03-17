Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,959.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 1,986 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.31 percent.

Dhaka with three infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.