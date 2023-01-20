China says COVID has peaked as holiday rush gets into full swing

"Everyone is eager to go home. After all, we haven't seen our families for so long," a 30-year-old surnamed Li said at Beijing's west railway station.

China's internet regulator said this week it would censor any "fake information" about the spread of the virus that could cause "gloomy" sentiment during Lunar New Year festivities.

PENT-UP DEMAND

President Xi Jinping said this week that he was concerned about an influx of travellers to rural areas with weak medical systems, and that protecting the elderly - many of whom are not fully vaccinated - was a top priority.

China reported a large jump in COVID hospitalisations in the week through to Jan. 15, to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

Hospitalisations rose by 70% on the previous week to 63,307, according to the WHO, citing data submitted by Beijing.

But in a news conference on Thursday, health officials said the number of COVID patients reporting to hospital had peaked with more than 40% fewer people being treated with critical conditions on Jan 17 compared with a peak on Jan 5.

China said last Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospital between Dec 8 and Jan 12 - a roughly 10-fold increase from previous disclosures.

However, that toll excludes those who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting COVID on death certificates.

While China's reopening is proving deadly, investors are hopeful that it will eventually help revive its $17 trillion economy, placing bets that have lifted Chinese stocks and its yuan currency to multi-month highs in recent sessions.

"Markets widely anticipate a surge of pent-up demand will be unleashed from the reopening of China's economy," Nomura analysts said in a note.

The analysts cautioned though that a fall in household wealth and a surge in youth unemployment, a hangover from years of lockdowns, may temper the rebound.

While international flights from China remain at a small fraction of pre-pandemic levels, Chinese tourists, a much-missed mainstay of the world's retail and travel industry, are trickling back to tourist hotspots.

Malls from Macau to Bangkok are aiming to lure them with red lantern displays, special dances to mark the Year of the Rabbit - and discounts.

Chinese spending on travel had grown to $255 billion in 2019, before the pandemic, and accounted for 33% of spending in the global luxury personal goods market, according to estimates from Bain.