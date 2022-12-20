Bangladesh reports 19 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,967.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 2,536 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.75 percent.

Dhaka, with 18 infections, logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.