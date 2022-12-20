    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 19 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,036,967 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,438

    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 10:49 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,967.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 2,536 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.75 percent.

    Dhaka, with 18 infections, logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 90 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,947.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.54 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 654.03 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

