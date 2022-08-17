Bangladesh reports 212 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 212 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,009,434.

But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,314, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 4,666 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.54 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 162 infections.