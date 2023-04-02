    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 6 new COVID cases, no death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,038 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Desk
    Published : 2 April 2023, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 10:36 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,038.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,005 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.60 percent.

    The Dhaka Division logged all six cases.

    Another four people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,548.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

