Bangladesh reports 24 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,430.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 1,933 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.24 percent. The Dhaka division logged all 24 cases.