Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

"The majority of COVID cases in China emerged less than a year ago," Martin Taylor, the World Health Organization's China representative, said in an emailed reply to queries.

Chinese research might, he said, offer a different view from other countries and help to shed light on the causes, prevalence and risk factors of long COVID, which are still not clearly understood.

"Given that situation, WHO encourages more research in China."

But academics point to signs China may be deprioritising or even backing away from public health-related COVID research, including at government agencies that offer grants and academic journals that publish research studies.

"I haven't heard much at all about long COVID, or research on long COVID, despite a wave last winter in which a very large fraction of the population were infected for the first time," said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

"I'm quite surprised about that, but I am aware that it could be a sensitive topic ... I think the country wants to put COVID behind it."

LONG COVID STUDIES

In one research programme's call for proposals, the National Office for Philosophy and Social Sciences did not include pandemic-related topics, although it had in the past, while the National Natural Science Foundation of China has cut projections for the number of projects to be funded under one COVID research programme, according to documents posted on their websites.

Some researchers noted, however, that funding might be available elsewhere, and indeed the Natural Science Foundation this year offered special grants for research on anti-COVID drugs and COVID-related basic science.

The two agencies did not reply to requests for comment.

Chinese researchers have also published a number of recent studies on long COVID, with more expected.