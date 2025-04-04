Lohagara road crash toll rises to 11 as 18-year-old succumbs to wounds

Another victim has died of the injuries suffered in a road crash involving a bus and a microbus in Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila, taking the death toll from the accident to 11.

An 18-year-old woman named Tasnia Islam Prema died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 11:45am on Friday, said the hospital’s Director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin.

Two more people injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital.

Tasnia's father Rafiqul Islam Shamim, mother Lutfun Nahar Shumi, 8-year-old sister Liana, 14-year-old sister Anisha, and cousin Tanifa Yasmin had also died in the accident on Wednesday.

Aside from Anisha, all of them died at the scene of the accident. Anisha was declared dead by a doctor after she was brought to CMCH.

Rafiqul and his family lived in Dhaka’s Mirpur, according to Dohazar Highway Police.

Around 7:15am on Wednesday, a Chattogram-bound Relax Paribahan bus crashed head-on into a Cox’s Bazar-bound microbus on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the Chunti Jangalia area of Lohagara. Seven people died on the spot.

Three more people have succumbed to their wounds since then.

Two other victims -- Aradhya Biswas, 6, and a youth named Durjoy Mondal -- were receiving treatment at CMCH.

CMCH Director Taslim said that Aradhya had been transferred to Dhaka’s Square Hospital for treatment. The hospital’s owner is taking responsibility for her care, he said.

Aside from Tasnia’s family, the others killed in the accident are Dilip Biswas, his wife Sadhana Mondal, family friend Mukhtar Hossain, Sadhana’s father Ashish Mondal and microbus driver Yusuf Ali.