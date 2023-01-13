Students, teachers irked as Pakistani organisation holds seminar on DU campus

Despite a ban on the exchange of educational or cultural activities with Pakistan, ‘Dawat-e-Islami,’ a Pakistan-based religious organisation has conducted a seminar on the Dhaka University campus with support from a teacher.

Both students and teachers at the university were disgruntled over the incident and reacted to it strongly.

On Jan 3, the seminar was held under a banner titled ‘Dawat-e-Islami Education Wing, DU,’ at RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium in the Lecture Theatre of the university. Prof Abdullah Al Maruf of the Arabic Language and Literature Department supervised it.

The auditorium was rented under his supervision as well. But after the issue became controversial, he denied his involvement, saying he was just present at the seminar as a member of the audience.