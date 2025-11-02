Jagannath University awards first-ever research grants to Master’s students

Jagannath University has announced its first-ever postgraduate thesis research scholarship, aiming to support and incentivise academic research among Master’s students.

The Public Relations, Information, and Publication Office shared the development on the university’s official Facebook page on Sunday.

Under the Master’s Thesis Research Scholarship programme, 354 students from 27 departments of the 2022–2023 Academic Session will each receive Tk 14,124, with a total fund allocation of Tk 5 million.

The programme was inaugurated on Sunday morning as Vice-Chancellor Md Rezaul Karim handed over scholarship cheques to two students from separate faculties. The university’s Finance and Accounts Office will distribute the remaining scholarships starting Monday.

The university authorities mentioned that this was their first such effort to support postgraduate research.

VC Rezaul said, “We are delighted to launch this scholarship, and plans are under way to extend a similar programme for PhD researchers in the near future.”

The university’s treasurer, Professor Sabina Sharmin, called the scholarship a timely initiative to enhance research quality and encourage students to take up research activities.

For the ongoing fiscal year, Jagannath University’s budget stands at Tk 2.97 billion, with Tk 80 million earmarked for research and development activities.