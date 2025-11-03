Legal action against four after 'indecent' image of Dhaka University teacher spreads

Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan, a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration at Dhaka University, has filed a case against four people, including journalist Mujtaba Khandaker, for editing and presenting a photo of her in an “indecent” manner.

She filed the case with Shahbagh Police around 1pm on Monday under the Cyber Security Act.

Writer Mohiuddin Mohammad, Dhaka College student Nirab Hossain, and a person named Ashfaq Hossain Ivan are also among the suspects.

According to the case dossier, Mujtaba Khandaker edited the plaintiff's photo and posted it on Facebook. He captioned it, “This is a professor at Dhaka University, using her freedom of dress to wear a bikini.”

Another suspect, writer Mohiuddin Mohammad, allegedly shared a photocard in which the plaintiff was described as “the stuff of sexual fantasies”. The case dossier said that it included ugly, indecent and defamatory comments.

The third suspect, Dhaka College student Nirab Hossain, made derogatory comments about the plaintiff in a Facebook post on the Daily Campus news portal. The fourth suspect, Ashfaq Hossain Ivan, posted indecent photos of the plaintiff in a Facebook post.

The case dossier alleges that many people are harassing the plaintiff by spreading these photos on social media.

The Facebook IDs and screenshots of the four suspects’ posts have been attached to the complaint.

Regarding the case, Shehreen said, “I have mentally broken down due to the continuous posting of indecent edits of my photos and the derogatory, indecent and defamatory comments about me.

She said, “I have asked for the necessary action to be taken against the accused as per the Cyber Security Act.”