Eerie silence grips Dhaka University amid Awami League's 'lockdown'

An eerie silence has gripped Dhaka University (DU) amid the banned Awami League’s “lockdown” programme.

A visit to several key busy areas of the university at 11am on Thursday showed little sign of students in locations such as the Mall Chattar, VC Chattar, Arts Building, Central Library, and TSC.

Meanwhile, the university’s history department postponed its Master's midterm examination.

History student Burhan Uddin told bdnews24.com, "They gave us a notice stating the midterm exam has been suspended due to unavoidable circumstances."

Additionally, today's class for 4th year students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism is being held online.

Furthermore, speaking to the drivers of the buses that transport non-resident DU students, it came to light that very few students travelled to the university on Thursday.

Afzal, the driver of the Taranga bus, told bdnews24.com: "Very few students came today. On other days, even the upper deck is full. Today, many seats on the lower deck were empty."

In addition, a small police unit was seen guarding the front of the DU vice-chancellor's residence.

Proctorial team members are maintaining a strict vigil on the main roads of the campus.

The classes for the economics, nuclear engineering and the political science departments have also been suspended.

Sade Adnan Rony, a student of the political science department, told bdnews24.com: "We had two classes today. They were cancelled due to a security issue."