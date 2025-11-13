Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Eerie silence grips Dhaka University amid Awami League's 'lockdown'

The university’s history department has suspended its Master's midterm exam

AL ‘lockdown': Silence prevails at DU

Dhaka University Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM

Related Stories
Duke of Braganza visits Daffodil International University
Duke of Braganza visits Daffodil International University
Read More
Workers Party office ‘attacked’
Workers Party office ‘attacked’
India opens new military airbase close to China border
India opens new military airbase close to China border
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
CA Yunus addresses the nation
CA Yunus addresses the nation
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More