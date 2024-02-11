Dhaka University journalism teacher accused of sexually harassing student

A female student at Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism has accused Professor Naadir Junaid of sexually and mentally harassing her amid allegations that the teacher willfully lowered grade points of an entire batch.

The student lodged a written complaint with Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman and submitted audio recordings and screenshots of messages on Saturday.

The proctor said the complaint will be forwarded to Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal on Sunday.

VC Maksud said he will take steps after formally receiving the complaint of sexual harassment.

He said a pro-VC was looking into the other allegation of willfully giving lower marks in a recent exam.

The complaint of sexual harassment details alleged instances of inappropriate behaviour, including suggestive comments, marriage proposals, and uncomfortable encounters.

The student expressed distress and mentioned resorting to sleeping pills because of the mental anguish caused by the alleged harassment.