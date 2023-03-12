Indian govt may put Hindustan Zinc share sale plan on hold

The Indian government may put a plan to sell part of its stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) on hold unless the company calls off the nearly $3 billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries, a senior government source said.

The government is the largest minority shareholder in HZL with a 29.54% stake in the company, while Vedanta owns 64.9%.

The government had planned to sell part of it in the 2022/23 fiscal year ending March 31, which would help it to achieve its 500 billion rupees ($6.10 billion) divestment target for the year.

In January, HZL's board approved buying Vedanta Group's zinc businesses for $2.98 billion.