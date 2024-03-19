‘Reasonable’ price set by govt is unrealistic: Shop Owners Association

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has demanded the withdrawal of the 'reasonable prices’ set for 29 agricultural products set by the Department of Agricultural Marketing four days ago.

Terming the new pricing system as 'unrealistic,' the trade organisation's leaders said that wholesale and retail prices have only increased due to the hike in production and import costs.

The remarks were made at a press conference held on Tuesday at the association’s office in Moghbazar.

Helal Uddin, the association's president, told bdnews24.com, "Fixing the price of products was a subversive decision on the part of the Agricultural Marketing Department. As a result of their decision, both the government and the businessmen will suffer. The pricing set by the TCB and Agricultural Marketing is not compatible as there may be a severe shortage of goods in the market."