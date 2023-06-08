    বাংলা

    Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo 2023 opens at ICCB Dhaka

    ROSA, a concern of AkijBashir Group, is supporting the three-day-long expo

    Published : 8 June 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 10:54 AM

    Bath and Living Expo 2023, a three-day event of ROSA Kitchen, has opened at the International Convention City, Bashundhara in Dhaka.

    Bathware and sanitaryware brand ROSA, a concern of Akij Bashir Group, is supporting the expo as the chief patron and title sponsor. More than 70 kitchen, bath, and living brands from home and abroad are taking part in the event.

    The Expo is open to all from 10 am to 7 pm from Jun 8-10.

    Besides futuristic sanitaryware and bathware products of ROSA, products from Akij Board, Akij Ceramics, Akij Door, and Akij Tableware are on display at the pavilion.

    "This time we are coming up in the 2nd KBL Expo with some stunning bathware and panel board solutions which will satisfy consumers’ desires of building a dream home. We are happy to participate in the event as the title sponsor. Akij Bashir Group loves to patronise any event on modern home building and lifestyle upgradation initiatives,” said Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the director of operations at AkijBashir Group.

    Notably, this expo is a great opportunity to present the new products, modern technologies, and skills of kitchen, bath, and living product producing, exporting, and trading role players, the ROSA Kitchen statement read.

    The Spot Order part of the event is also a step to push these products forward. Along with the expo, the ROSA – 2nd KBL Expo arranges student design competitions, workshops, buyer-seller meetings, innovation exchanges and job search events.

    Every day, there is also a raffle draw segment with prizes and offers.

