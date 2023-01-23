Bangladesh’s Export Development Fund reduced by $1bn

The Export Development Fund, formed to help exporters with foreign currency on relaxed conditions, has dropped by $1 billion to $6 billion, a development that may ease pressure on forex reserves.

Businesses were borrowing less from the foreign-currency fund as Bangladesh Bank formed an alternative fund in the local currency, according to Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque.

The EDF was set up in 1989 with a tiny amount of reserves, which gradually increased to $7 billion. Exporters can pay off their loans from the earnings from their exports. When the export earnings are wired, the bank deducts the loan amount, converts the rest of it into the taka and transfers the amount to the customer.