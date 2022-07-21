July 22 2022

    Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand

    Zahangir Alam, a grocer from Dhaka’s Paltan, came to Khwaja Electric Market on Nawabpur Road to buy a rechargeable fan as Bangladesh was blistered by heat with the government bringing back rolling power outages to save costly fuels.

    Kazi Mobarak Hossain
    “It’s been difficult to sit in the store for an hour [ofpower cut],” said Zahangir. He was among a rising number of customers ofrechargeable fans.

    So was Old Dhaka’a Ariful Islam who went to Kaptan Bazar aswell to buy a rechargeable light so that his children can study duringrecurring power cuts.

    The customers at Gulistan Stadium Market, Ershad Market inKaptan Bazar and the wholesale markets in Nawabpur said the shopkeepers raisedthe prices of rechargeable fans by Tk 800-Tk 1,500 and rechargeable lights byTk 20-Tk 30, taking advantage of heightened demand.

    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection finedseveral price-gouging shops at Bangabandhu Stadium Market in Gulistan forrechargeable fans on Tuesday.

    Zahangir said he came to Nawabpur after the shops in BaitulMukarram Market and Kaptan Bazar asked for more than he expected. He finallybought a fan for Tk 4,900.

    The seller, Abdus Salam, admitted the prices of rechargeablefans increased by up to Tk 1,500.

    Private firm employee Shariful Islam, however, bought arechargeable fan and light at higher-than-usual rates in Baitul Mukarram Marketto avoid the hassle of travelling up to the Old Dhaka markets. “I’ve boughtthem no matter what the prices are because it’s been difficult for my childrenwithout rechargeable fans and lights.”

    Md Rakib, a hawker outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque,said the demand for fans increased in the last two days. A small fan costs Tk500 more in this period, according to him.

    Md Masud Rana, manager of importer Bismillah Electronics atNawabpur, and Abu Rayhan, proprietor of Rayhan Electric, said all theirrechargeable fans sold out in the last two days.

    “It’s natural for prices to go up when the demand is high,”said Rayhan.

    Abdul Quadir, a retailer from Mohammadpur, said he came fornew stocks as all his rechargeable fans were sold out.

    But the high prices confused him. “What if it rains and theweather cools off? I may buy some fans after checking the prices.”

