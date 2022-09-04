27 banks told to explain breach of ceiling in credit card dollar spending

Bangladesh Bank has instructed 27 banks to explain why their credit card holders have been able to spend more dollars abroad than the limit.

Central bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam said on Sunday a recent special inspection found 71 credit cards were used to spend more than the foreign currency limit.

The banks have five days to explain.

The Foreign Exchange Regulation Act stipulates that a citizen can spend foreign currencies worth a maximum of $12,000 a year. They may spend $500 more in special cases.