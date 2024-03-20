Bangladesh’s e-commerce sector looking for Eid business boost

College student Nafisa Nidhi is opting for online shopping on e-commerce platforms instead of physically stepping into stores for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping, especially with the college-leaving HSC exams around the corner.



According to the student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, ordering clothes online ensures quick delivery within three days and offers better service quality compared to traditional shopping methods, with reduced chances of being cheated.



For many, Eid shopping is an enjoyable experience, but concerns about traffic congestion and the hassle of shopping in crowded markets often put them off.



E-commerce websites and Facebook-based sellers offer a convenient alternative.



Customers can browse through their favourite clothing brands' websites or Facebook pages on their smartphones and have their chosen products delivered to the doorstep.



Sellers note that this increasing reliance on online shopping reflects a growing preference for convenience over the challenges of traditional physical store shopping.