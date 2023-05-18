LNG supply disruption caused by storm worsens Bangladesh’s energy woes

A two-day disruption in the supply from LNG terminals inflicted by Cyclone Mocha has laid bare the energy crisis Bangladesh is facing, with power stations and factories forced to suspend or reduce production.

Besides power cuts denying people any respite from the scorching heat, low pressure or lack of gas in the kitchen has spelled trouble for many. Cars, autorickshaws and other vehicles waited in long queues for gas at refuelling stations.

The troubles somewhat eased on Wednesday as demand for power fell along with temperatures after rains under the influence of the powerful storm that lashed the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday after making landfall mostly in Myanmar.

One of the two floating LNG terminals, which were sent deep into the sea during the storm, resumed operation on Monday, helping ease the situation to some extent, said Md Kamruzzaman Khan, a director of Petrobangla.

The two terminals supplied 700 million cubic feet of gas per day, but now only one terminal is providing 550 MMcf of gas, according to him. Out of this, approximately 300 MMcfd of gas is supplied to the power plants, while the remaining gas is meeting the demands of industries and other customers.

Another Petrobangla official said that they are working to resume supply from the second terminal within a week, which, if successful, will restore the gas supply situation to its previous state.