Singer Bangladesh embarks on new ‘Transform for Growth’ era

Singer Bangladesh has announced that it is entering a new era marked by the ‘Transform for Growth’ initiative that will see the launch of a manufacturing plant, a concept store, and dedication to a workplace that represents the company’s new vision.

The announcement was made at a press conference following a meeting with senior executives at the company and from Arçelik and Türkiye’s Koç Group, the parent companies of Singer Bangladesh, on Thursday.

The conference saw the announcement that Singer Bangladesh’s new manufacturing plant is ready to start production.

Built with $78 million from Arçelik, the new factory will create an estimated 4,000 employment opportunities and underscores the company’s commitment to local manufacturing, Singer Bangladesh said in a statement.

“Singer Bangladesh aims to reduce dependence on imports and foster a robust local supplier ecosystem by focusing on manufacturing over 90 percent of products locally,” it said.