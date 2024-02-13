Bitcoin hits $50k level for first time in more than two years

Bitcoin hit the $50,000 level for the first time in more than two years as the world's largest cryptocurrency was buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year and last month's regulatory nod for US exchange-traded funds designed to track its price.

The cryptocurrency has risen some 16.3% so far this year, on Monday touching its highest since Dec 27, 2021. At 11:31am EST (1731 GMT), bitcoin was up 5.58% on the day at $50,196.