Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin

"As both AI systems and blockchain networks continue to grow, we will see more and more use cases fusing together the two industries," said Markus Levin, co-founder of blockchain data storage firm XYO Network.

The CoinDesk Indices Computing Index, which includes AI-linked tokens, has leapt over 165 percent over the past 12 months, outpacing even bitcoin's 151 percent rise to record levels.

Trading volumes in AI tokens have also risen sharply this year, Kaiko Research data showed, hitting an all-time high of $3.8 billion in late February.

"There is a significant chance that ... AI applications will be crypto's raison d'être," fund manager VanEck's Matthew Sigel and Patrick Bush said in a note.

Some of the top blockchain projects at the moment include the Render Network, a blockchain platform for peer-to-peer sharing of AI-generated graphics, Fetch.AI, a platform to build AI apps and SingularityNET, an AI services marketplace.

"Investors are starting to realise that if you want real value, you need products that are uncorrelated to the crypto market," said Ahmad Shadid, founder of AI-focused blockchain startup io.net.