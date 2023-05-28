UK govt to ask supermarkets to cap prices of basic food items: Telegraph

The British government is looking at plans to have retailers cap the prices of basic food items such as bread and milk, the Telegraph reported, as the cost of such essentials continued to rise in the double digits.

However, asked about such price controls, health minister Steve Barclay told BBC TV it was "not my understanding" on Sunday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's No. 10 Office is in talks with supermarkets on a deal similar to one in France where major retailers charge the "lowest possible amount", the Telegraph reported on Saturday.