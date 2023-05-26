Investing in AI: how to avoid the hype

PICKS, SHOVELS

Janus' Porter recommended backing proven companies that may be "big beneficiaries in terms of providing infrastructure," for future trends in generative AI that, as of now, are unclear.

GAM's Hawtin said he has also hunted out companies that provide the "picks and shovels," necessary for enabling new AI technology.

For example, AI systems require huge volumes of data to analyse and learn from, but just 1% of global data is currently being captured, stored and used, according to Bank of America.

Hawtin's funds hold Seagate Technology (STX.O), which makes hard drives and data storage products, and chipmaker Marvell Technology for this reason, he said.

Jon Guinness, tech portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said management consultancy Accenture is in his portfolio because as businesses consider how to use AI, "I strongly think you call in the experts."

STICKING TO BIG TECH

Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Investment Management, said he was "overweight" in dominant tech stocks in part because AI supported their valuations, but he cautioned against AI-themed stocks.

"There will be an awful lot of losing lottery tickets," he said, recalling the dotcom crash of the early 2000s.

Also sticking with big tech, Fidelity's Guinness said his funds hold Amazon, partly because of its efforts to make AI less expensive for businesses. Amazon's Bedrock service, for example, lets companies customise generative AI models rather than invest in developing them themselves.

"The big benefits of AI," Janus' Porter said, "are going to happen over the long term."

"Investors want to invest in AI now and they expect things to happen now," she added. "But we would never blindly buy into AI and we don't do things at any price."