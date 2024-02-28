Wahiduzzaman-led panel wins first REHAB polls in 16 years

Housing Business Unity Council, led by Japan Garden City Ltd Managing Director Wahiduzzaman, has won the elections to the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh, or REHAB.

The voting for the biennial committee of the association was held for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday, with the council securing 25 out of 29 directors’ seats, according to results announced by Subrata Kumar, chairman of the REHAB Election Board and joint secretary of the commerce ministry.

The Joy Dhara panel, headed by Hamid Real Estate Construction Managing Director Intekhabul Hamid, got three directors’ posts and the Developers Forum, led by Century Realty Managing Director MGR Nasir Majumder, got one.

The Nabajagaran panel of Biswas Builders Managing Director Nazrul Islam Dulal could not secure a single post.

The election was held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka's Khamarbari

The election marks a significant moment for REHAB, as it is selecting an elected committee for the first time in 16 years.