NBR extends corporate tax return filing deadline by two months

The government has extended the deadline for businesses and companies to pay income tax for the current tax year 2023-24, pushing it back by two months to Apr 30 to facilitate the payment process.

Usually, companies must pay their income tax by Feb 28 without penalty.

The National Board of Revenue, or NBR, announced the extension on Tuesday.

When asked about the extension, NBR Director (Public Relations) Syed A Momen explained that they stretched the deadline in the interest of businesses.