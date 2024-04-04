Eight former and current NSU trustees prosecuted for ‘embezzlement’ over luxury cars

The Anti-Corruption Commission has prosecuted eight current and former members of North South University's Board of Trustees for misusing over Tk 100 million by purchasing luxury cars.

The watchdog’s Deputy Director Md Anwarul Haque filed the lawsuit at ACC’s integrated district office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The accused are - Benazir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Md Shahjahan, Yasmin Kamal, Fawzia Naaz and Tanveer Harun. Three of the eight still sit on the university’s trustee board.

Haque said eight Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Prado were purchased for Tk 269.5 million per the decision of several trustees in 2019.

The university later sold the 10 vehicles, purchased illegally by violating Section 44 (7) of the Private University Act 2010, at Tk 173 million three years after the procurement.