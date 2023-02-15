Adani says no refinancing, liquidity issues in bid to calm jittery investors

The Adani crisis triggered investigations by regulators, briefly stalled parliamentary proceedings and ignited street protests by opposition parties, who accused the government of favouring the conglomerate.

On Tuesday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah rebutted the allegations, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over the Adani group.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment," Shah, widely considered the most powerful politician in India after Modi, told the ANI news agency.

"But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah added, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rivals, including the main opposition Congress party, accuse Modi and the BJP of longstanding ties to the Adani group, going back nearly two decades when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. Gautam Adani and Shah also come from the same state.

Modi's immense popularity, however, appears intact for now, according to approval ratings.

FLAGSHIP'S RESULTS

There was some respite for the Adani group on Tuesday as shares of its flagship company Adani Enterprises rose as much as 10% after it reported a quarterly profit of 8.2 billion rupees ($99.12 million) for the December quarter, compared to a loss of 116.3 million rupees a year before.

"Shares are reacting to the results and reversing some shorts that might have built up due to speculation," said Sameer Kalra, equity research analyst and founder of Target Investing.

Shares of Adani Power and Adani Green Energy fell 5% in a wider Mumbai market that was up around 1%.

Two large companies within the Adani group are likely to repay their short-term commercial paper (CP) debt as it comes due over the next few months, instead of rolling it over as is normal, two merchant bankers and a company official directly familiar with the matter said.