What’s holding Bangladesh back from generating wind to power its people?

Growing global fears of rapid climate change fuelled by worsening carbon dioxide emissions because of the use of fossil fuels have led policymakers around the world to look for cleaner energy for quite some time.

But these have had merely any reflections on Bangladesh’s energy sector that can deliver a very tiny portion of clean power despite a capacity to generate 28,000 megawatt.

In September, the country’s capability to use renewable energy sources, such as solar, water, wind, biogas and biomass, to produce electricity was only 911 megawatts or 2.9 percent of the total, according to data from the Power Division.

On Aug 2, the 200 MW Teesta Solar Limited, the country’s largest solar power plant yet, was inaugurated.

And for a couple of months now, a wind farm with the capacity of generating an experimental 30 MW at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar has been feeding electricity to the national grid.

Overall, the country’s current clean power generation capacity is a little over 1,000 megawatts.

Experts said proper planning would have opened doors to more wind farms as there is proof of “potential” wind speeds in some coastal areas.

But it is yet to become a reality.

“About five to six years ago, it was believed that there was no prospect of wind power in Bangladesh,” said Shafiqul Alam, the Energy Finance Analyst for Bangladesh at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a research organisation based in the United States.

But research by the United States’ government agency National Renewable Energy Laboratory or NREL has found that the country has the potential to set up wind farms in the coastal areas and generate more power than its current total capacity, according to Shafiqul.

“There is enough wind speed in those locations, enough potential, about 5.7 metres per second.”

Dr M Shamsul Alam, an energy advisor at the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said a lack of government goodwill has restricted the growth of wind power and the use of other renewables in the country.

“They (the government) didn’t even consider it (renewables) as a source of alternative energy. They keep some renewables projects for the sake of showing off,” he said.

He pointed out that renewable energy was supposed to meet 10 percent of the demand by 2020, but it did not even hit 1 percent.

“There was no plan to achieve the target.” Dr Shamsul said.

“There was no special progress in wind power so far because we didn’t have any feasibility study in hand. Now the work for assessing potential has come to an end,” said Nirod Chandra Mondal, a joint secretary at the Power Division currently working in the renewables energy sector.

“The government has moved to implement some projects after finding potential in some locations. We were told that there is no wind power potential. But now we can see there is, and there are good results,” Nirod said.

“Those involved in the conventional business never told us that renewables have potential. When we started solar projects, they said such efforts were pointless. But now, large solar power projects have the capacity to generate 461 MW. Yesterday, we generated 427 MW from the solar projects," Nirod said.

He said the government expects a similar future of wind farms.

According to a draft megaplan, the government wants 40 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030 and 60 GW by 2041.

The government believes that at least 47,000 MW can be generated from solar and wind among them.

By 2041, a total of 27,430 MW of electricity can be generated from solar power, while at least 20,000 MW could be produced from wind farms alone, the draft megaplan says.