    বাংলা

    India's Reliance to buy Paramount's stake in Viacom18

    Viacom18 is majority-owned by Reliance and has 40 television channels

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2024, 02:47 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 02:47 AM

    India's Reliance Industries has agreed to buy Paramount Global's entire 13.01% stake in local entertainment network Viacom 18 Media for about $517 million (42.86 billion Indian rupees), the US company said in a regulatory filing.

    Viacom18 is majority-owned by Reliance and has 40 television channels, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

    Paramount said it will continue to license its content to Viacom18 after the closing of the deal. It already streams its content through Reliance's JioCinema.

    The transaction is also subject to the completion of Reliance's previously announced merger with Walt Disney for their India TV and streaming media assets.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India's wheat stocks hit 7-year low after record state sale
    Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 9.7 million tons at the start of this month, down from 11.7 million tons in March 2022
    A woman poses with a cigarette in front of BAT (British American Tobacco) logo in this illustration taken July 26, 2022.
    BAT mulls sale of 'small part' of stake in India's ITC
    Investors were disappointed, sending its shares down when the UK company opted against a fresh buyback programme last year to focus on investing in new products
    Labourers work at a construction site of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail corridor in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2023.
    India's economy grows at its fastest pace in six quarters in election boost for Modi
    Asia's third largest economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, much faster than the 6.6% estimated by economists
    A labourer pulls a handcart loaded with sacks of lentils at a grain market in Ahmedabad, India, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
    India's lentil imports from Canada surge
    Indian lentil buyers slowed purchases from Canada, fearing that New Delhi or Ottawa could impose barriers on trade

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman