Moderna says looking for opportunities in China after registering legal entity

US vaccine maker Moderna said on Friday it was looking for opportunities in China after confirming that it had registered a legal entity in the world's second largest economy.

The US pharmaceutical and biotech firm registered a unit called Moderna (China) Biotech Limited in Shanghai on May 24 with capital of $100 million, according to Chinese data providers including company database Qichacha.

"We are exploring opportunities to engage in the market and bring the power of Moderna’s mRNA platform to the people of China," a spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.