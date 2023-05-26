    বাংলা

    Moderna says looking for opportunities in China after registering legal entity

    The US vaccine maker registered a unit called Moderna (China) Biotech Limited in Shanghai with capital of $100 million, the company confirmed

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 10:28 AM

    US vaccine maker Moderna said on Friday it was looking for opportunities in China after confirming that it had registered a legal entity in the world's second largest economy.

    The US pharmaceutical and biotech firm registered a unit called Moderna (China) Biotech Limited in Shanghai on May 24 with capital of $100 million, according to Chinese data providers including company database Qichacha.

    "We are exploring opportunities to engage in the market and bring the power of Moderna’s mRNA platform to the people of China," a spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.

    The company prior to this had no presence in mainland China. It opened an office in Hong Kong last year as part of an Asia expansion.

    Its establishment of a mainland China unit comes as its revenue growth slows sharply due to waning global demand for its COVID vaccine, the US company's only approved product.

    The company in February forecast a possible net loss for 2023, calling it a transition year before it starts to see sales from experimental vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu.

    Those vaccines, based on the same mRNA platform as its COVID shot, have yet to be filed for regulatory approval decisions.

    Moderna has said that it was keen to sell its mRNA vaccine to China but the company and its foreign peers have so far been kept out as Beijing has insisted on using only Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines for its population.

    CEO Stephane Bancel visited Shanghai last month during which he said Moderna will accelerate its investment in Shanghai and work with Chinese partners on local research, development, according to local media Yicai Global.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman poses for a photo on a bridge near the Bund amid a heatwave warning, as Shanghai switches off lights along a popular waterfront to conserve energy in Shanghai, China, August 22, 2022.
    Chinese cities broil in heat
    China has suffered from heat waves in several regions since March. Yunnan province in the southwest recently suffered temperatures of more than 40 Celsius
    Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China June 1, 2021.
    China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture
    China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges
    The logo of German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is seen at its building in Shanghai, China Feb 1, 2019
    Potential weight-loss drug meets goals in mid-stage trial
    The enormous demand for weight-loss treatments could support as many as 10 competing products with annual sales reaching up to $100 billion within a decade
    Daniel Bian, a Chinese potential property buyer from Shanghai, visits a luxury condominium in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2023.
    Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic
    Many Chinese are eager to invest in a residence overseas, keen for a safety net in case of a disease outbreak, and to hedge against economic risks at home

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk