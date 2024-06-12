Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Italian prosecutors probing supply chain of around a dozen fashion brands, says source

The probes traditionally target sectors such as logistics, transportation and cleaning services

Italian prosecutors probing supply chain of around a dozen fashio
A logo of Dior fashion brand is seen outside a store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Reuters

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 12:48 AM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 12:48 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Read More
WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India
WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India
Hunter Biden found guilty. What comes next?
Hunter Biden found guilty. What comes next?
Air Arabia flight makes emergency return to Dhaka airport
Air Arabia flight makes emergency return to Dhaka airport
Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive
Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More