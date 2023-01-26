    বাংলা

    Toyota names Koji Sato new CEO

    The issue of who will take over from Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company's founder, has increasingly been a focus for investors

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 07:51 AM

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over the helm of Japan's biggest automaker to the company's top branding officer.

    Koji Sato, 53, will become the new CEO, Toyota said. Representative director Takeshi Uchiyamada will drop his chairman title.

    The issue of who will take over from Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company's founder, has increasingly been a focus for investors.

    During his more than a decade at the top, Toyoda presided over the carmaker during a period of intense change in the auto industry and rising uncertainty about how legacy automakers such as Toyota can fend off the challenge from newer - and often nimbler - challengers such as Tesla.

    During his time, Toyota also came under fire from environmental investors and groups for what they said was a reluctance to embrace electric vehicles.

    Toyoda, speaking at a news conference, said his term at the helm of Toyota started in 2009 with "crisis after crisis" from the effects of a global recession, to Toyota's own recall and safety crisis to the disruption that followed the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan.

    At a shareholder meeting in June last year, Toyoda said he was "thinking about timing and the selection of a successor" when asked about succession planning.

    On Thursday, he said Sato was chosen because he "worked hard to learn Toyota's philosophy".

    "The CEO needs youth, energy, strength."

    Sato started his career at Toyota in 1992, before rising through the ranks to become chief engineer of Lexus International, a luxury auto brand of Toyota, in 2016, according to his profile on the Toyota website.

    He has held positions as the president of Lexus International and Gazoo Racing Company, Toyota’s motorsport brand, since 2020. He also took on an executive role at Toyota and became its chief branding officer in January 2021.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022.
    Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: claw back costs
    Musk and other executives outline plans to reshape the electric vehicle maker's cost base after slashing prices up to 20%, a move some analysts see as the first shot in a price war
    Exporters fear ‘exceptionally’ high gas prices may spark garment worker unrest
    Costlier gas might trigger worker unrest: BGMEA
    The garment exporters’ group advises authorities to raise prices in phases rather than in one go
    US M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during US led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016.
    US arms exports up 11% in fiscal 2022: official
    The total value of approved sales was $153.1 billion
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Apr 13, 2021.
    Hindenburg shorts India's Adani Group
    The research firm also accuses the conglomerate of improper extensive use of entities set up in offshore tax havens and expresses concern about high debt levels

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher