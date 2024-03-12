    বাংলা

    BAT mulls sale of 'small part' of stake in India's ITC

    Investors were disappointed, sending its shares down when the UK company opted against a fresh buyback programme last year to focus on investing in new products

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 03:24 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 03:24 AM

    British American Tobacco is evaluating a possible disposal of a "small part" of its shareholding in India's ITC through an on-market block trade, it said on Monday.

    BAT had announced in February that it was "actively working" to reduce its roughly 29% stake in the Kolkata, India-headquartered company which has interests in segments ranging from hotels to consumer packaged goods.

    Investors were disappointed, sending its shares down when the UK company opted against a fresh buyback programme last year to focus on investing in new products.

    The stake sale would allow the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes to pay down its debt and move faster towards the leverage range at which it could resume share buybacks.

    Bloomberg News, which first reported the news earlier on Monday, said BAT has been speaking with Bank of America and Citigroup about a potential divestment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in ITC stock through block trades.

    The report, citing sources, also said that the stake sale could start as soon as this week.

    In an earnings call last month, BAT Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco told investors that the cigarette giant wanted to retain a level of influence at ITC and that a 25% stake was required for veto rights.

    ITC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women entrepreneurship is growing in Bangladesh. But the gender gap in credit access persists
    Investing in women entrepreneurs: why the reluctance?
    Only 6 percent of the women entrepreneurs are getting bank loans for their startups, according to a report
    Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.
    Transgender broadcaster reports JK Rowling to police over social media comments
    India Willoughby, who was Britain's first transgender newsreader, has accused Rowling of a "hate crime" over remarks the author posted on X
    New Zealand set to scrap world-first tobacco ban
    New Zealand set to scrap world-first tobacco ban
    Set to take effect from July, the toughest anti-tobacco rules in the world would have banned sales to those born after Jan 1, 2009
    A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, US July 31, 2017.
    AI firms surge after chip giant Nvidia discloses stake
    Shares of smaller AI firms rallied on Thursday after Nvidia, disclosed stake in them, offering clues on its growth strategy

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman