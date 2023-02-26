Bangladesh withdraws sugar import duty before Ramadan

The tax authorities have withdrawn import duty on sugar and cut the regulatory duty to ease a potential supply crunch and price rise during Ramadan.

The National Board of Revenue announced the decision on Sunday. It will be effective until May 30.

The import duty for refined sugar is currently Tk 6,000 per tonne and for unrefined sugar, it is Tk 3,000, according to an NBR official.

The regulatory duty on unrefined sugar was cut to 25 percent from 30 percent.