    Domino’s Pizza opens branch at Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra

    It is the 27th restaurant opened by the major pizza chain in the country

    Published : 4 March 2024, 08:27 AM
    Published : 4 March 2024, 08:27 AM
    Domino’s Pizza has opened a new restaurant at Dania in Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra, further expanding its footprint in Bangladesh.

    The new branch was inaugurated on Jan 7, 2024, according to a press release from the international pizza chain.

    The branch is committed to delivering piping hot pizzas, its newly launched oregano rice meal, garlic bread, and other sides and desserts within 30 minutes of receiving an order, Domino’s said in its statement.

    A leadership team from the company’s Bangladeshi operations and students of Apon Foundation, which provides free education to disadvantaged children, attended the inauguration.

    “Domino’s Pizza is the fastest growing food-brand in the country for the last five years and we are proud of opening our restaurant at Dania,” said Saumil Mehta, the managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited, which holds the franchise rights for Domino’s in Bangladesh.

    “We are continuously expanding our restaurant network to meet the demands of our growing customer base in the country. With the new restaurant opening, we will be able to deliver happiness to the people living in Dania within 30 minutes of them placing the order. We sincerely thank the people of Bangladesh for their continued patronage and support for Domino’s Pizza. It is their love and affection that continue to motivate us to motor ahead with our expansion. We look forward to welcoming them to our new restaurant at Dania.”

    The new branch will deliver to the Sonir Akhra, Rayerbag, Dania Bazar, Janata Market, Muradpur, and Dania areas. Orders for home delivery can be made online or through the Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh app.

    The 26 other branches of Domino’s Pizza are located in Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Uttara, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Lakshmibazar, Mirpur-12, Mirpur-2, Khilgaon, Jamuna Future Park, Eskaton, Gulshan-1, Basabo, Dhanmondi Road 27, Bashundhara R/A, Badda, Banasree, ECB Chattar, Uttara Sector 6, Shantinagar, and Bailey Road in Dhaka, Agrabad & GEC in Chattogram and Narayanganj.

    The chain has over 20,000 restaurants in over 90 markets. It began its operations in Bangladesh in 2019.

