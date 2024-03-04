Domino’s Pizza opens branch at Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra

Domino’s Pizza has opened a new restaurant at Dania in Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra, further expanding its footprint in Bangladesh.

The new branch was inaugurated on Jan 7, 2024, according to a press release from the international pizza chain.

The branch is committed to delivering piping hot pizzas, its newly launched oregano rice meal, garlic bread, and other sides and desserts within 30 minutes of receiving an order, Domino’s said in its statement.

A leadership team from the company’s Bangladeshi operations and students of Apon Foundation, which provides free education to disadvantaged children, attended the inauguration.