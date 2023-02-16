    বাংলা

    India's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low

    The country imported 11 tonnes of gold in January, compared with 45 tonnes a year earlier, a government source says

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM

    India's January gold imports plunged 76% from a year earlier to a 32-month low on subdued demand after domestic prices rallied to record highs and as jewellers postponed purchases, hoping for a reduction in import duty, a government source said.

    The country imported 11 tonnes of gold in January, compared with 45 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

    In value terms, January imports dropped to $697 million from $2.38 billion a year earlier, he said on Thursday.

