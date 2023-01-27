No sign of commodity prices cooling down ahead of Ramadan

The prices of groceries and other daily commodities have yet to see a slide since ticking up last year as sugar, eggs and chicken saw a leap in costs in the latest hike.

Customers also noticed a rise in spice prices with the costs of ginger, garlic, dry chilli, coriander and cloves spiking ahead of the Islamic month of Ramadan, while cardamom, cumin and cinnamon prices fluctuated.

Customers shopping for the commodities on Friday complained that the prices of the necessities never drop once they go up.

“They said that sugar prices would be raised in February. But it’s already jumped from Tk 115 to Tk 120 a kg today,” said Ebadot Hossain at Shewrapara bazaar.

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association increased sugar prices by Tk 5 on Thursday, citing “a hike in production cost, the price of unrefined sugar in the international market and the dollar price”.

The association raised the price of unpackaged sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 107 per kg and packaged sugar by Tk 4 to Tk 112 a kg. The commerce ministry had set the price of unpackaged sugar at Tk 102 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 108 per kg in November.

Retailers, however, have been selling sugar at Tk 120 kg, saying the market was “out of sugar”.

The prices of rice, flour, lentils and cooking oil showed no signs of dropping either.