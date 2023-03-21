    বাংলা

    Domino’s Pizza opens new store in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area

    The brand is committed to delivering pizza, garlic bread, and other sides and desserts within 30-minutes of receiving an order

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 07:09 AM

    Domino's Pizza has opened its 16th outlet in Bangladesh in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area.

    The new store at Bashundhara was inaugurated on Monday in an expansion of the world’s leading pizza chain.

    Domino's Pizza says it is committed to delivering hot pizzas, garlic bread, and other sides and desserts within 30 minutes of receiving an order.

    The delivery promise of the brand will be immediately available in the Bashundhara outlet. The inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store was attended by the leadership team from Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh and the students of Apon Foundation, an organisation that provides full free education to underprivileged children.

    “Domino’s Pizza is the fastest growing food-brand in the country and we are proud of opening our store at Bashundhara. We are working to meet the demands of our growing customer base in the country. With the new restaurant opening, we will be able to deliver happiness to the people living in Bashundhara within 30-minutes of them placing the order,” said Sameer Khetarpal, chief of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited that holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

    People can order online for home delivery on the app named Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh - available on the play store, or, can order directly online or through the phone.

    The 15 other outlets of Domino’s Pizza are situated in Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Uttara, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Lakshmi Bazar, Mirpur 12, Mirpur 2, Khilgaon, Jamuna Future Park, Eskaton, Gulshan-1, Bashabo and Dhanmondi 27.

