Domino’s Pizza opens new store in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area

The delivery promise of the brand will be immediately available in the Bashundhara outlet. The inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store was attended by the leadership team from Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh and the students of Apon Foundation, an organisation that provides full free education to underprivileged children.

“Domino’s Pizza is the fastest growing food-brand in the country and we are proud of opening our store at Bashundhara. We are working to meet the demands of our growing customer base in the country. With the new restaurant opening, we will be able to deliver happiness to the people living in Bashundhara within 30-minutes of them placing the order,” said Sameer Khetarpal, chief of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited that holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.