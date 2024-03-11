Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh aims to distribute 50,000 free meals during Ramadan

Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh has brought back its flagship Ramadan campaign this year, aiming to distribute 50,000 free meals to underprivileged children.

The ‘Box-a Chorai Utsob-er Khushi’ programme uses the unique BOGO – Buy 1 Give 1 initiative where one free meal is distributed to an underprivileged child with every delivery order, the pizza chain said in a press release on Sunday.

Over the past four years, Domino’s has handed out 80,000 free meals to underprivileged children using this initiative. This year, the Buy 1 Give 1 initiative is also expanding to takeaway orders. The company aims to distribute 50,000 free meals among children through the programme in the coming month.

This year, Domino’s is also introducing a specially designed QR code that surprises customers with a virtual journey and a special discount.