    Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh aims to distribute 50,000 free meals during Ramadan

    The pizza chain is bringing back its flagship Ramadan campaign, aiming to ‘spread joy among customers and underprivileged children’

    Published : 11 March 2024
    Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh has brought back its flagship Ramadan campaign this year, aiming to distribute 50,000 free meals to underprivileged children.

    The ‘Box-a Chorai Utsob-er Khushi’ programme uses the unique BOGO – Buy 1 Give 1 initiative where one free meal is distributed to an underprivileged child with every delivery order, the pizza chain said in a press release on Sunday.

    Over the past four years, Domino’s has handed out 80,000 free meals to underprivileged children using this initiative. This year, the Buy 1 Give 1 initiative is also expanding to takeaway orders. The company aims to distribute 50,000 free meals among children through the programme in the coming month.

    This year, Domino’s is also introducing a specially designed QR code that surprises customers with a virtual journey and a special discount.

    “Customers are invited to embark on a virtual journey, navigating through five various levels to uncover a surprise. Those who successfully go to the end will receive a greeting message from a child benefiting from the meal distribution initiative, along with a lucrative discount coupon for future purchases,” Domino’s said.

    Customers can place delivery orders from the start of Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr to take part in the Buy 1 Give 1 programme. Delivery is available through the Domino's website, phone number, or through the Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh app.

    “We are proud of the ‘Box-a Chorai Utsob-er Khushi’ campaign, which effectively combines traditional culture, innovation, and modern technology to create an engaging and immersive experience for Domino’s Pizza consumers, while also giving back to the community,” said Saumil Mehta, the managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited, the Domino’s franchisee in the country.

    “The Buy 1 Give 1 offer is a unique initiative that demonstrates the company's commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact on society. The offer engages with every customer who places a delivery or takeaway order during Ramadan and makes them a partner to the noble cause of feeding those children.”

