India's Adani group gets $1.87 bln investment from US boutique firm GQG

US boutique investment firm GQG Partners has bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

The group's seven listed companies have lost some $135 billion in market value since Jan. 24, when Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation—allegations the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group has denied but led it to call off a $2.5 billion share sale.

U.S-based, Australia-listed GQG has, through block deals, bought shares worth 154.46 billion rupees in four Adani group companies, including the conglomerate's flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, a regulatory filing showed.

It also bought shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS and Adani Transmission ADAI.NS.

"We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial," said Rajiv Jain, GQC's chairman and chief investment officer.

The investment comes as Adani has sought to calm investors, including by holding a fixed-income roadshow in Singapore and Hong Kong. The group, sources have said, has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

"This (GQC) transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies," said Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh.